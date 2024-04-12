The Worst Cut Of Beef For Pot Roast (And What To Use Instead)

Pot roast is one of those classic meat dishes that have long stood as a pillar of American home cooking, and in particular Sunday dinners. And while you can certainly use a number of cuts of beef for a great pot roast, there are some you want to avoid, and skirt steak is chief among them.

Skirt steak, which comes from a cow's diaphragm, is a great cut of meat, with a rich, beefy flavor. But there are definitely times you want to avoid it, and pot roast is a great example. The trouble with skirt steak in this context is that while it's tough and does have good marbling — qualities you want in your pot roast beef — it just doesn't do well with low and slow heat, in part because it's so thin relative to a lot of roast cuts. Skirt steak requires high heat and short cooking times lest you under or overcook it, and that's not really something you can do in a slow cooker (which is one of the best ways to make a pot roast).

Instead of skirt steak (or its cousins flank and hanger steak), what you're looking for is a cut of beef with a lot of connective tissue that also responds well to low and slow heat. The reason is that low/slow heat interacts with the collagen in connective tissue-laden beef, resulting in tender, delectable meat. Luckily, you have a bunch of options there.