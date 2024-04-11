The Best Surface To Crack An Egg On Isn't Your Counter

Cracking eggs on a countertop may not result in a full break because its membrane will likely remain intact. You'll have to annoyingly try to get the yolk out with multiple taps or by using another method. Your egg may also rupture in too many places when using a flat surface, which can lead to a mess. Thankfully, there's a great alternative. By delicately tapping two eggs together, you'll create the perfect fissure right in the middle of one of them while the other remains intact. This will allow you to cleanly pull that shell apart and remove the yolk. You'll also avoid multiple attempts at cracking the shell like you would with a countertop, which can save you a little time when cooking.

What's even more convenient about this hack is that the cracked egg won't have as many fragments because the membrane will hold onto most of those bits of shell. This will help keep the bowl containing your yolk free of too many annoying shards that you'll have to fish out. Your life in the kitchen will be so much easier when making breakfast egg dishes due to this hack. But this isn't the only effective alternative to using your counter.