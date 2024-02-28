Is There An Official Definition For A Sprig Of Herbs?

A sprig can vary in size and be as long as six inches in length, but let's break down the ideal size of a woody herb you'll frequently see referenced in sprigs: Thyme. When you purchase fresh thyme, you may find the stems sometimes off-shoot into a few more branches, creating more of those small thyme leaves. Or you have just a single stem with no branches and fewer leaves.

Consider the Goldilocks rule here. A single stem doesn't have enough leaves to be considered a sprig, but a stem with a bunch of branches is going to have too much. So look for the stems with just a few branches, about three inches long — those are sprigs, and they'll be just right.

As for rosemary or tarragon, other woody herbs, you can follow a similar measurement to thyme. Three to four inches long is a good length to constitute a sprig of these herbs. Since these particular herbs have thick, woody branches and smaller leaves, measuring this way works when the herb is measured from the terminal stem, or the top of the herb, where the leaves are at their fullest. And if your recipe calls for only one sprig and you have lots left over, don't throw away the herbs. You can try your hand at drying them out for long-term use instead.