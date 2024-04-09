You're Probably Salting Your Stovetop Beans At The Wrong Time

It's no secret that salt is a crucial culinary resource and has been for an incredibly long time. And while knowing how much salt to add is a crucial part of cooking, its just as important to know when to add it. This is particularly true when it comes to stovetop beans — only it turns out, the traditional advice may be all wrong. Much as different sources will tell you either to pre-salt your scrambled eggs or only add salt once they're cooked, when to salt your beans is a bit of a hot button cooking issue.

The longstanding advice with salting beans was pretty simple: Don't salt them at all until they're cooked, or at least until they're well into the cooking process. The theory here has been that salting beans earlier will keep their starches from breaking down, toughening them up and resulting in far-too-hard beans. The problem is, this classic advice seems to be wrong. Multiple experiments have shown that soaking your beans in salted water, as well as adding a pinch of salt to the cooking water at the beginning, actually lead to a better finished product.