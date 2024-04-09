An Expert Explains Why Your Layered Frozen Drink Came Out Wrong

Austin restaurateur Justin Lavenue cautions against combining two drinks that are "blended differently" when striving for layered frozen cocktail perfection. Employing two different blending techniques "likely will result in the drink not layering properly," explains Lavenue. In some cases, the blender may be to blame for lackluster frozen cocktails, especially if you're using an exceedingly old model.

For the best results, consider your average blender and its many settings, which can include purée, pulse, crush, and liquefy. Crushed ice is best for all kinds of frozen drinks, so it's a good setting to use. When blending, use a low speed and blend gradually to ensure the ideal consistency.

In addition to using the same settings when blending ingredients, be careful about how you add each layer to your glass. While you can pour the frozen beverage right from the blender into the glass, you'll have a harder time keeping the layers separate. Instead, use a spoon to deposit layers into glasses to maintain stability. Thanks to Lavenue's expert advice, you can now whip up an impressive frozen layered cocktail at home like a pro.