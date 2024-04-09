An Expert Explains Why Your Layered Frozen Drink Came Out Wrong
Layered frozen drinks impress party guests and offer delicious, refreshing flavors with each sip. If you've tried and failed to concoct the perfect frozen drink when playing home bartender (which requires expert-recommended bartending tools), it's time to get an expert opinion. Luckily, Daily Meal spoke with Justin Lavenue, the owner-operator of two thriving establishments based in Austin, Texas. Both The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor feature a sumptuous selection of cocktails made with fresh ingredients and high-quality liquor. As a result, Lavenue is just the person to provide cocktail guidance.
According to Lavenue, there's a common snag that home bartenders encounter when making layered frozen drinks. "Layering frozen drinks is fairly simple as long as the two drinks are prepared in the same way," stated Lavenue. He goes on to cite issues with "their density and viscosity," which can prevent the two drinks from taking on the desired arrangement in the glass. That means your blending technique is crucial if you want to combine a refreshing frozen gin and tonic with another icy concoction — they need to be the same consistency.
Best practices when blending frozen cocktails
Austin restaurateur Justin Lavenue cautions against combining two drinks that are "blended differently" when striving for layered frozen cocktail perfection. Employing two different blending techniques "likely will result in the drink not layering properly," explains Lavenue. In some cases, the blender may be to blame for lackluster frozen cocktails, especially if you're using an exceedingly old model.
For the best results, consider your average blender and its many settings, which can include purée, pulse, crush, and liquefy. Crushed ice is best for all kinds of frozen drinks, so it's a good setting to use. When blending, use a low speed and blend gradually to ensure the ideal consistency.
In addition to using the same settings when blending ingredients, be careful about how you add each layer to your glass. While you can pour the frozen beverage right from the blender into the glass, you'll have a harder time keeping the layers separate. Instead, use a spoon to deposit layers into glasses to maintain stability. Thanks to Lavenue's expert advice, you can now whip up an impressive frozen layered cocktail at home like a pro.