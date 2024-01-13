Why Your Blender Isn't Cutting It When It Comes To Frozen Cocktails

For those so inclined, there are ways to step up your at-home drink game. With the classic mix of alcohol, mixer, and ice, you're just a blender away from a great cocktail. It should go without saying, but getting a decent blender is the utmost priority. Don't expect to make a top-tier daiquiri with your mother's blender from the '70s (though we do love vintage.)

With the right equipment in mind, the correct ingredient ratios are just as important. Overcrowding the blender does not allow the contents to be mixed through. Instead, only fill the blender up to two-thirds of the way. While this approach may be more time-consuming when making batches of drinks for friends, the quality of the frozen cocktail will be much higher. Ice amounts are also significant. Just like when you're salting your margarita rim, a little goes a long way. You can always add more ice later if necessary. If you add too much at the onset, the flavor will come out more watery.

Finally, the key to a frozen cocktail is in the name. Blending ice shouldn't be the only chilled component. If you're using fruit, make sure those ingredients are frozen. Chilling the glass before pouring the slush can make all the difference as well. This keeps the drink insulated with coldness and maintains the slushy consistency for longer. The devil is in the details, and this devil supports you having a refreshing beverage.