A Frozen Gin And Tonic Is The Cool Cocktail You Need This Summer

When it comes to frozen drinks, cocktails like margaritas, daiquiris, and piña coladas come to mind. While those beverages can be refreshing, they don't necessarily offer a smooth, clean finish on the palate. This is where the frozen gin and tonic comes in.

Beverages of a frozen nature, especially fruity drinks, usually call for granulated sugar in the recipe. However, you should probably ditch that granulated sugar for a velvety texture, because this ingredient can result in a grainy feel – particularly with the cooler temperature involved — when blended. And sometimes you don't want an overly sweet cocktail on a hot summer's day, anyway. In this situation, not even substituting in basic simple syrup will work, especially if it's a rich syrup containing a 2-to-1 ratio of sugar and water.

That's precisely why the frozen gin and tonic is the best solution here. It still has that slushy-esque quality that everyone looks for in a frozen drink, and while there will still be a bit of sweetness, the bitterness from the quinine in the tonic should offset that. However, before you reach for a ton of ice and your favorite bottle of tonic water, there are some things worth noting.