The World's 'Oldest' Sourdough Starter Was Made With 4,500-Year-Old Yeast

To understand how this was even possible, it's important to understand the science behind a sourdough starter. While most bread comes from commercial yeast packets, sourdough is created from a wild yeast colony consisting of yeast, flour, sugar, and water. Within that colony, the yeast is allowed to do its work slowly, developing a unique flavor as it ferments, which is why every sourdough tastes different.

Unlike century eggs, which despite the name are typically made over a period of months, a sourdough starter can last well over an actual century as long as water and flour is added to it on a bi-weekly basis. In fact, if proper care is taken, it can last quite literally indefinitely, because yeast itself can theoretically last indefinitely.

This is because yeast that goes dormant is often not actually dead. In the absence of food, yeast can essentially go into suspended animation, germinating later when it has something to eat. This is exactly what Blackley did using his ancient yeast. It's not 100% clear specifically how old Blackley's yeast was, or how contaminated the samples were by environmental factors the pots had been exposed to over time, like dirt and oxygen. Modern growth media, meanwhile, were a no go, killing Blackley's first attempts at a starter — but historically accurate Emmer flour (a hybrid of Einkorn wheat and wild grass) worked to reactivate the yeast. That discovery eventually allowed Blackley to bake a sourdough loaf with it in August 2019.