A Beginner's Guide To Century Eggs

Century eggs are a well-known food in East and Southeast Asia, but tend to be approached with a little trepidation by Western foodies who may have often heard them misleadingly described as "rotten." Those who're familiar with them though, very much enjoy the taste of this unusual delicacy. The unique way they're cured gives them a deep, rich, and distinctive flavor and a long shelf life. They can often be found in the fridge section of Chinese supermarkets, sometimes sold coated in clay and rice husks which can be cleaned away before eating. Just avoid any eggs with broken shells.

There's no denying that century eggs have an aroma that many find unappealing at first, but the same is true of some Western foods like gorgonzola cheese. The curing process, technically a kind of fermentation, changes both the color and texture of the eggs, turning the egg whites the deep brown color of black tea and a gelatinous consistency while giving the yolk a dark, greenish hue and a gooey texture. However, century eggs are most definitely worth trying,even if they are a little off-putting to begin with.

Best known in Chinese cuisine, where they're known as pí dàn (皮蛋), century eggs are eaten in several Asian countries, including Vietnam, Taiwan, Cambodia, and Thailand. The key to their popularity lies in their umami flavor, stronger than regular eggs. To boost the deep flavor and umami richness even further, they're usually made from duck eggs.