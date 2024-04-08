The Biggest Mistake You'll Make If You're Weighing Eggs For A Recipe

When it comes to common kitchen scale mistakes and how to avoid them, how you weigh eggs for a recipe is an important consideration. When weighing eggs there's a simple step you can take to ensure accuracy. Always crack eggs before weighing them, otherwise the shell could throw off the weight. In this case, you may not be using the correct amount of liquid egg based on the recipe instructions.

Worrying about the added weight of eggshells may seem a little fussy, but precision is key in the kitchen. This is especially true when baking, as the water content of eggs varies according to size. That means using the wrong egg size may contribute too much or too little water to your recipe, spoiling the outcome. Because you want to know the exact weight of the liquid part of the eggs you're using, cracking them first ensures an accurate measurement.