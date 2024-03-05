Here's How To Halve An Egg When Your Recipe Calls For It

Sometimes, when you go to bake a batch of chocolate chip cookies or some other delicious treat, the recipe yields far more portions than you want. The good news is that you can easily get around this by simply halving the ingredients. However, when you do so, you can sometimes get a few wonky items on your list — for instance, half an egg.

Of course, you can't evenly cut an egg down the middle and ensure you get exactly half a yolk and half the egg whites. However, the good news is there is a clever way that you can divide this ingredient into two parts. To do so, you'll have to crack the egg into a separate bowl and whisk the whole thing together. Make sure that you mix well, because if the egg yolk, white, and membrane aren't fully melded together, it will be tough to separate half the mixture. Once you've got a uniform mixture, you can measure out half the egg.