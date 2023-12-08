Jazz Up Rice Krispies Treats With A Spoonful Of Hot Chocolate Powder

Before you start mixing things up, it's important to remember that not all hot chocolate mixes are made the same. That isn't necessarily to say that you should be going for high-quality hot chocolate powder only, but you should consider how you like your Rice Krispie treats and what the hot chocolate will be bringing to the table in terms of flavors. Your regular, run-of-the-mill hot chocolate powder will probably add some chocolatey goodness with a milky touch, accentuating the creamy sweetness of the marshmallows. Dark chocolate-based powders, on the other hand, will add a slightly more sophisticated bitterness that contrasts lavishly with the fluffiness of the marshmallows instead. Some hot chocolate powders come with added spices like cinnamon or a touch of vanilla, providing an extra layer of warmth and aroma to your treats.

For the most part, incorporating hot chocolate powder into your Rice Krispie bar is as easy as dropping a spoonful into the melted marshmallows and mixing it in. The only thing you want to remember is that the hot chocolate mix should go in before the cereal, not after — the Rice Krispies will make it harder for the chocolate to smoothly integrate into the marshmallows, likely leaving you with either powdery and grainy clumps of chocolate or a very sore mixing arm.