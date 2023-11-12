Out Of Whole Milk? Just Use Sour Cream Instead

It's hard to think of a more common staple in the refrigerator than a carton of milk. It's such an everyday commodity that its price is often reported in the news as a bellwether of the economy. There are times, however, when you need a little bit of milk for cake or a bowl of pasta, only to find that the container is empty, or even worse, what's left has gone bad. Still, an unexpectedly empty carton of milk shouldn't stop you from making a recipe. As long as you have a container of store-bought or homemade sour cream sour cream, you can substitute it in most recipes that call for milk, even pastries, and it will still come out great.

If you're in the middle of making a batch of mashed potatoes, a loaf of banana bread, or a box of macaroni and cheese, and you're all out of milk, substitute a little sour cream. Not only will you get all the richness and milky flavor you need, but you'll also get a little extra tangy flavor. Most of the time, all you need to do is substitute the sour cream at a one-to-one ratio for the milk.