Sour Cream Is The Ingredient You Need For A Delicious Airy Mousse

Classic recipes for mousse desserts typically utilize eggs, heavy cream, and sugar. After the eggs are separated, the yolks are gently cooked with the sugar; the whites are beaten until they form stiff peaks. The cream is also whipped, helping to give the dish its trademark airy quality. All in all, making mousse can be a labor-intensive process. Other versions of this dessert use gelatin, which acts as a stabilizer to help the mousse hold its shape and stay light.

But there's another way to tackle making this beloved dessert, and it involves something you may already have in your fridge: sour cream. Sour cream is already a popular addition to baked goods since it helps keep them moist. However, using it when making mousse can simplify the whole process. Beyond making the process simpler, sour cream will also give the mousse a subtle tang, which can provide a nice contrast to the overall sweetness of the dish.