Subway Is Hoping To Up Its Game With 4 Brand New Deli Subs

With its slogan "Eat Fresh," Subway has, for many years, attempted to win customers over with the promises of the freshest vegetables, cheeses, and breads they can offer. Now it seems that the chain is shifting its focus to supplying customers with the freshest meats possible and encouraging them to sample the new inventory with some special sandwich combinations.

According to a July 5 press release, Subway announced that every location in the country will now offer a variety of freshly-sliced meats. To elaborate, this means no more prepackaged or presliced meats. Instead, employees will use an actual deli slicer to cut meats to order fresh in-store. To mark this monumental occasion in Subway sandwich history, the chain is rolling out an extension of its Subway Series lineup with four brand-new Deli Heroes — layered with a double order of provolone cheese and served on "Artisan Italian Bread" — to celebrate the freshly-sliced cold cuts. There's the Titan Turkey, the Grand Slam Ham, a Garlic Roast Beef with roasted garlic aioli, and something known as The Beast, a sandwich that includes ½ pound of sliced meats ranging from turkey to ham to salami (plus some pepperoni for good measure).

But Subway knows it can't just boast that it has freshly-sliced meats and leave it at that. That's why the chain is inviting customers to come taste the difference on July 11 by giving away free "sample" sandwiches.