Subway Is Hoping To Up Its Game With 4 Brand New Deli Subs
With its slogan "Eat Fresh," Subway has, for many years, attempted to win customers over with the promises of the freshest vegetables, cheeses, and breads they can offer. Now it seems that the chain is shifting its focus to supplying customers with the freshest meats possible and encouraging them to sample the new inventory with some special sandwich combinations.
According to a July 5 press release, Subway announced that every location in the country will now offer a variety of freshly-sliced meats. To elaborate, this means no more prepackaged or presliced meats. Instead, employees will use an actual deli slicer to cut meats to order fresh in-store. To mark this monumental occasion in Subway sandwich history, the chain is rolling out an extension of its Subway Series lineup with four brand-new Deli Heroes — layered with a double order of provolone cheese and served on "Artisan Italian Bread" — to celebrate the freshly-sliced cold cuts. There's the Titan Turkey, the Grand Slam Ham, a Garlic Roast Beef with roasted garlic aioli, and something known as The Beast, a sandwich that includes ½ pound of sliced meats ranging from turkey to ham to salami (plus some pepperoni for good measure).
But Subway knows it can't just boast that it has freshly-sliced meats and leave it at that. That's why the chain is inviting customers to come taste the difference on July 11 by giving away free "sample" sandwiches.
Subway is rolling out a sampling event
If you're not doing anything on July 11 between 10 a.m. and noon, you may want to head down to your local Subway to attend what the brand is calling its "largest sampling event." To showcase the fresher quality of its cold cuts, Subway is offering a million 6-inch Deli Heroes for free to all customers. The sandwich chain is willing to give away a million free sandwiches to prove that its meats are the freshest in the business.
Indeed, Subway seems to have been preparing for this change for quite some time, having spent two years placing deli slicers at locations across the United States and pouring a whopping $80 million into gifting the machines to countless franchisees. It certainly seems like Subway has put a lot of time and money into introducing sliced deli-style meats into its restaurants. After claims that the chain isn't as "fresh" as it appears to be — for example, the tuna technically not being whole tuna, the company has been doing everything in its power to revamp its image as a sandwich shop where only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients are used.
Whether or not its freshly-sliced meats will be any better than the prepackaged cold cuts it currently uses is yet to be seen. An easy way to find out for yourself is to grab a sample of one of the new Deli Heroes.