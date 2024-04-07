The Discontinued McDonald's Sandwich That Inspired 3 Sauces
McDonald's has introduced lots of new menu items over the years, some of which have been met with much enthusiasm. Take the discontinued McDonald's snack wrap, a fan favorite that's sadly unlikely to make a triumphant return. Of course, not every new menu item made a big impact on consumers, and the chain's Chicken L.T. had a less enthusiastic response as compared to other additions. The chicken sandwich, which featured a grilled filet, lettuce, and tomatoes, was notable for the fact that it was accompanied by three brand new sauces.
In addition to mayonnaise, which remains a staple condiment at McDonald's, the Chicken L.T. also came with the choice of light mayonnaise, hickory barbecue, and honey horseradish. The light mayo was perfectly on-brand, as the sandwich was touted as a healthier alternative to other fast-food options. Keep in mind that when not adorned by sauce, the Chicken L.T. was advertised as having less than 300 calories. As for the other sauces, hickory barbecue seems tasty enough, but the honey horseradish is less conventional and calls to mind a worrying clash of flavors.
McDonald's wanted to expand on its nugget success
Upon their arrival in 1983, McDonald's iconic McNuggets had four sauce options, including honey, hot mustard, barbecue, and sweet and sour. The McNuggets proved to be such a resounding success that the restaurant wanted to expand its chicken offerings. The Chicken L.T. was borne of this desire, and originally only appeared in select test markets to determine whether consumers would have a thirst for it. It's not clear whether the sandwich made it out of the test markets, but the fact that it was eventually pulled from the menu illustrates that customers were not overly impressed by it.
Because the Chicken L.T. had such a limited run, there's not much information on the sauces and whether they had more to offer than the sandwich itself. Generally, hickory barbecue sauces are known for having a sweet yet tangy flavor, punctuated by a bit of smokiness. The honey horseradish sauce is a bit harder to parse since it's not well known. While the actual flavor depends on what it's mixed with, horseradish has a peppery bite similar to mustard. Horseradish is combined with other ingredients when made into a sauce, and one can assume that the honey was used to temper the kick just a bit.
McDonald's has frequently experimented with healthy options (and sauces)
Fast food isn't immediately associated with healthy eating, but the McDonald's Chicken L.T. was one of many forays the chain made into the health food space. The restaurant's McSalad Shakers featured salad ingredients in a cup and came in three flavors (chef, grilled chicken Caesar, and garden). This menu item, which offered a salad you could eat on the go, only lasted a few years and was ultimately discontinued in 2003. The chain also offered more conventional salads, but these were removed from the menu in an attempt to streamline operations during the pandemic.
While customers can no longer sample the hickory barbecue and honey horseradish sauce, McDonald's hasn't lost its zest for sauces. Their current sauce selection features sweet and sour, honey mustard, spicy Buffalo, and many other options. Additionally, the fast-food establishment frequently introduces new varities, many of which are only available for a limited time. Its "WcDonald's" savory chili sauce combines sweet and savory elements with just the right amount of heat, while the Mambo sauce features a tomato base with vinegar and spices for a bit of tang. While the Chicken L.T. and its sauce line-up remains a bit of a mystery, it's clear that McDonald's never stops innovating.