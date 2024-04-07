The Discontinued McDonald's Sandwich That Inspired 3 Sauces

McDonald's has introduced lots of new menu items over the years, some of which have been met with much enthusiasm. Take the discontinued McDonald's snack wrap, a fan favorite that's sadly unlikely to make a triumphant return. Of course, not every new menu item made a big impact on consumers, and the chain's Chicken L.T. had a less enthusiastic response as compared to other additions. The chicken sandwich, which featured a grilled filet, lettuce, and tomatoes, was notable for the fact that it was accompanied by three brand new sauces.

In addition to mayonnaise, which remains a staple condiment at McDonald's, the Chicken L.T. also came with the choice of light mayonnaise, hickory barbecue, and honey horseradish. The light mayo was perfectly on-brand, as the sandwich was touted as a healthier alternative to other fast-food options. Keep in mind that when not adorned by sauce, the Chicken L.T. was advertised as having less than 300 calories. As for the other sauces, hickory barbecue seems tasty enough, but the honey horseradish is less conventional and calls to mind a worrying clash of flavors.