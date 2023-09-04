How Important Is A Candy Thermometer When Making Your Own Sweets?

It's probably safe to say everybody loves candy. After all, people have been making and consuming tasty sweet treats for a long, long time. Regardless, the cooking process can be challenging, and in some cases (depending on the type of candy and its shape), you may need some specific instruments to get the job done. This most often includes a candy thermometer — but is the device all that necessary? The short answer is yes, very much so.

Candy thermometers are essential when making candy because of the sugary snack's nature. Sweets are simply a mixture of water and sugar boiled down to a specific temperature, which specifies what kind of confection you will create. The variances in the final temp can transform the mass into fudge, caramel, syrup, nougat, taffy, or brittle so that temperature makes a huge difference. That's not to say that other added ingredients aren't as significant, but they're mostly there for appearance and flavoring. As a result, you should definitely be using a candy thermometer when making confections at home.