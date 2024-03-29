KFC Apple Pie Poppers Review: These Bite-Size Sweet Treats Hit The Spot

KFC earned its red and white stripes on the breaded backs of its namesake item: fried chicken. The thought of sweets — let alone an iconic dessert – from KFC simply isn't at the forefront of most eaters' minds. But this hasn't stopped the chain from experimenting with sugary treats for anyone who might have room left for them. There have been all-American options like apple pies, and more recently, apple turnovers, which were dropped in 2009. Now, 15 years later, KFC is once again plucking apples from the dessert tree. But this go-round, the chain is turning them into bite-size treats that go by the name Apple Pie Poppers.

Pastry chef-turned-KFC Food Innovation Team member Stacey Borah said in a statement, "I loved being able to help bring our new Apple Pie Poppers to life. Our guests have been asking for more craveable individual dessert options, and now we are delivering with the ultimate comfort dessert that are perfect for eating on the go." I didn't have to take Ms. Borah's word for it, as she and her team fried up a fresh batch of Apple Pie Poppers for me to try on a recent tour of KFC HQ in Louisville. So, does this new addition to the dessert menu hit the sweet spot, or is something rotten in Kentucky? This chew and review is based on taste, texture, and overall lovability. Here's my verdict.

