The Pan To Give Your Fluffy Pancakes The Crispiest Edges

Using a cast iron pan can take a little more time than a classic griddle or non-stick pan because it needs to heat up before you add batter. 5-10 minutes on medium heat should do the trick; never use a hotter setting because the pan will hold onto the heat and burn your pancakes. Check your pan by adding a drop of water to the surface, it should shimmer and disappear, not evaporate immediately.

Once the pan is ready, you will add a small amount of fat to lubricate the pan. Add your favorite pancake batter slowly and leave room for the crisping magic to happen. Once you see the sides begin to set and bubbles start appearing in the center, add a tablespoon or so of butter. You want enough butter to come up the sides of the pancakes slightly. If you set the heat right, the butter will bubble, frying the edges of your pancakes. Repeat on the other side. Feel free to test one pancake first so you don't ruin the whole batch. We all know that the first pancake is so often a throwaway. If you time everything right, the center will rise and cook through while the sides crisp up from the butter.