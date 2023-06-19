It's Time To Get To The Root Of All Your Pancake Flipping Failures

It's a sorry scene to see, and we've all been there. You spent the morning whipping together a delicious batter to make the perfect pancakes (or so you thought). You have your favorite mix-ins and fixins ready to go, and all that's left to do is pour and flip ... but everything falls apart at the last second.

Whether your pancake literally falls apart or it just won't come out the way you want it to, sometimes you struggle to execute that final, important step. And when that happens, there's usually one of three reasons why: your batter is too thin, you're flipping too soon, or your cookware isn't hot enough.

The good news is that all of these issues are easy enough to rectify, and the rest of that batter you worked so hard on can still be salvaged to make the perfect pancakes you dreamed about. Now that we know the root causes of all your flipping woes, let's talk about how to fix them.