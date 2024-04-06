2 Easy Ways To Thicken Runny Deviled Egg Filling

Salad eggs, stuffed eggs, angel eggs — call these soft indulgences whatever you want; a classic plate of deviled eggs remains one of the most simple and delicious appetizers around. The best deviled eggs have a filling that is smooth, rich, and cohesive, but achieving that ideal end product can be harder than you think. Even little mistakes can ruin the whole integrity of the egg filling, making for a bland or poorly textured dish overall.

One of the most common deviled eggs mistakes people make is making the filling too runny. The obvious reason why your eggs end up like this is you've added too many wet ingredients. From an excess of mayonnaise to too heavy a pour of pickle juice, there are a lot of potential culprits. Luckily, no matter the reason for your runny filling, the mistake is usually very easily reversible, and we're here to fill you in on two easy ways to do just that.

To thicken up runny deviled egg filling, adding in some extra egg yolks is the first easy fix to try. This method thickens up the base of the filling without altering the taste. Now for a more out-of-the-box (literally) fix, try mixing some instant mashed potatoes into your filling instead. Using this convenient starch is a reliable option, as its long shelf life means a lot of households store it in the pantry for emergency situations exactly like this.