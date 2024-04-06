2 Easy Ways To Thicken Runny Deviled Egg Filling
Salad eggs, stuffed eggs, angel eggs — call these soft indulgences whatever you want; a classic plate of deviled eggs remains one of the most simple and delicious appetizers around. The best deviled eggs have a filling that is smooth, rich, and cohesive, but achieving that ideal end product can be harder than you think. Even little mistakes can ruin the whole integrity of the egg filling, making for a bland or poorly textured dish overall.
One of the most common deviled eggs mistakes people make is making the filling too runny. The obvious reason why your eggs end up like this is you've added too many wet ingredients. From an excess of mayonnaise to too heavy a pour of pickle juice, there are a lot of potential culprits. Luckily, no matter the reason for your runny filling, the mistake is usually very easily reversible, and we're here to fill you in on two easy ways to do just that.
To thicken up runny deviled egg filling, adding in some extra egg yolks is the first easy fix to try. This method thickens up the base of the filling without altering the taste. Now for a more out-of-the-box (literally) fix, try mixing some instant mashed potatoes into your filling instead. Using this convenient starch is a reliable option, as its long shelf life means a lot of households store it in the pantry for emergency situations exactly like this.
Thicken up deviled egg filling with these simple additions
Thickening up deviled egg filling with extra egg yolks is a common fix as it's an easy way to restore balance to the mix. Because deviled eggs are often delicate, it actually would be a good idea to boil a few extra eggs ahead of time in case of any mishaps. Then, if you need to thicken up the filling, just add a few of those extra yolks into a bowl and stir. Exactly how many yolks you'll need depends on how watery your filling is, so start by adding one at a time until you reach your desired texture.
If you've used up all your eggs for this dish already, it's time for the instant mashed potato fix instead. While mixing instant mashed potato flakes into deviled egg filling might not be the first thing you think of, instant mashed potatoes are actually a common thickening agent, and with their mild flavor, they can mesh seamlessly into your filling.
To utilize this ingredient, add just a few teaspoons of these flakes at a time to the egg filling to avoid making the mixture too thick. Mix well between each addition and add more as needed, but be patient as those potato flakes need time to soften into the moist filling. Soon enough, no matter what method you choose, you'll have some of the creamiest deviled eggs around.
How to avoid a runny filling in the first place
If your deviled egg filling ends up flat and runny instead of lifted and lush, don't panic, as you now have two simple fixes to that problem in your back pocket. Still, the absolute best deviled eggs save of all is avoiding the problem in the first place. So, to avoid future runny fillings, be diligent when mixing your ingredients. Always measure everything out, even if you know your deviled egg recipe by heart, as accidents happen to everyone. It might mean a few extra dishes, but that devilishly good end product will be worth it.
Next, don't make your deviled eggs too far in advance. Some of the ingredients used in the filling for deviled eggs have a high water content, and those proteins will break down over time, turning your eggs wet and runny. To avoid this, assemble your eggs just before serving them. If you have to make the filling in advance, two days early should be the absolute max, and you should prep and store your filling separately from your egg whites to help further preserve them. When it's time to serve, assemble your eggs as usual and the eggs should come out perfectly soft without any watery sheen.
If you still end up making any mistakes when cooking deviled eggs, know it's not the end of the world. That's exactly what your egg yolks and instant mashed potatoes are here for.