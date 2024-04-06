Here's Why Pimento Cheese Is Such A Big Deal At The Masters

Few creations are as uniquely American as pimento cheese, that mixture of cheddar cheese, pimento peppers, and mayonnaise (and maybe cream cheese) that's as delicious as a lone sandwich as it is a spread on burgers. And even though pimento cheese is originally from New York, it's hard to deny its impact on Southern culture, where it's referred to as "the caviar of the South." This association has no greater apotheosis than it does as the signature food served at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. It's not just that pimento cheese is available at the Masters; it's that it's intimately associated with it — at a curiously low price of $1.50 per sandwich.

But how did that association happen in the first place? There's no too-good-to-be-true story here about a golfer accidentally dropping white bread into a vat of pimento peppers. We do know that a husband-and-wife duo named Hodges and Ola Herndon started selling the legendary sandwich not long after the Masters Tournament itself began. And while that price point has risen since its inception, it hasn't increased that much — and it's a bit of a point of pride for Augusta National that it remains so low. Augusta National opened in 1933 as the brainchild of legendary golfer Bobby Jones, and the inaugural Masters Tournament wasn't far behind it in 1934. The history of its association with the pimento cheese sandwich is nearly as old.