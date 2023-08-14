Pimento Cheese Is The Southern Spread Your Burger Is Missing
The South is the home of so much of America's culinary legacy, it can be difficult to keep track of all the ways in which its influence is felt. Though dozens of cultures fry chicken, there's a reason the term "fried chicken" universally and globally refers to the Southern variety — every other kind has to go by another name. Cajun food is so unique and interesting that it's the two word rebuttal any time a foreigner insists there's no such thing as good American cuisine. And one of the foods most closely associated with the region is pimento cheese, the rich, tangy, slightly sweet spread sometimes called "Carolina caviar" or the "caviar of the South." Oh, and you should really put that stuff on your burgers.
Wait, what? Sure, pimento cheese sandwiches have long been a classic part of Southern cuisine, but burgers? Isn't a good old-fashioned slice of American the perfect cheese there? Sure, it can be — but if you're up for experimenting with new flavor combinations and expanding your culinary horizons, it's a great way to keep things fresh and interesting.
Pimento cheese is a perfect counterpoint to a burger patty
There's nothing wrong with using a slice of American (or jack, or swiss, or provolone, although cheddar might melt a little funny) on your burger. The classics are classics for a reason, after all. But the inherent rich, light, creamy boost provided by pimento cheese does particularly well at offseting the heavier savory flavor of a burger patty, particularly one that's been aggressively seasoned.
Pimento cheese sandwiches have long been known as one of the traditional snacks of the South, and in particular the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. (There was even a kerfuffle in 2013 when the tournament switched suppliers, and people could taste the difference.) But part of what makes pimento cheese great is its versatility. It can be eaten as a spread on other things or just scooped right out of the container. Burgers are no exception to this rule, and they should feature pimento cheese more often.
Pimento cheese doesn't actually come from the South at all
Despite its nickname, pimento cheese isn't native to the South. Much like fried green tomatoes (a "Southern" dish that was probably invented by Jewish Americans in the northeast), pimiento cheese was originally created in New York. This actually isn't in dispute; we know that the first recipe for pimento cheese appeared in a 1908 Good Housekeeping article. Logically, it makes sense; cream cheese was a product of upstate New York, so of course that would be the place where they'd invent it. Only afterwards did the South adopt (and arguably perfect) the recipe.
Regardless of where it comes from, though, pimento cheese makes sandwiches infinitely better, and burgers are no exception to that rule. If you've been looking to expand your culinary horizons, you could do a lot worse than replacing your slice of cheddar with a spread of the caviar of the South.