Pimento Cheese Is The Southern Spread Your Burger Is Missing

The South is the home of so much of America's culinary legacy, it can be difficult to keep track of all the ways in which its influence is felt. Though dozens of cultures fry chicken, there's a reason the term "fried chicken" universally and globally refers to the Southern variety — every other kind has to go by another name. Cajun food is so unique and interesting that it's the two word rebuttal any time a foreigner insists there's no such thing as good American cuisine. And one of the foods most closely associated with the region is pimento cheese, the rich, tangy, slightly sweet spread sometimes called "Carolina caviar" or the "caviar of the South." Oh, and you should really put that stuff on your burgers.

Wait, what? Sure, pimento cheese sandwiches have long been a classic part of Southern cuisine, but burgers? Isn't a good old-fashioned slice of American the perfect cheese there? Sure, it can be — but if you're up for experimenting with new flavor combinations and expanding your culinary horizons, it's a great way to keep things fresh and interesting.