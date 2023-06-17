Instead Of Parmesan Roasted Potatoes, Break Out The Carrots

Parmesan roasted potatoes have become all the rage, thanks partly to viral TikTok clips that showed how delectable potatoes could be with a delicious parmesan crust. Not to be outdone, carrots can become a delicious treat by employing a similar recipe. TikToker Stella Drivas garnered much attention when she shared her parmesan roasted carrot recipe.

The carrots are more savory than the traditional baked carrot with olive oil and garlic. In the TikTok, she gave bare bones instructions which included slicing the carrots into small pieces and then combining olive oil, garlic, grated parm, and various spices for flavor. What helps put these parmesan roasted veggies over the top is that in addition to the grated parm in the mixture, she then dips the flat side of the carrot into even more freshly grated parm. Then she cooks them for 25 minutes and gets carrots with an ultra-crispy parmesan crust.

Over on the website Hungry Happens, Drivas shares a complete recipe for the tasty carrot dish. It involves mixing the carrots with 2 tablespoons of olive oil along with 4 minced garlic cloves and ¼ cup of grated parmesan, plus a mixture of spices including paprika, chili powder, onion powder, and salt to taste. The oven is then preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and the carrots are spread out on a baking sheet. However, other cooks have differing approaches to parmesan roasted carrots for perfect crispiness.