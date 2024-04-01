The Type Of Broth You Need For Traditional French Onion Soup

There are only a few key ingredients needed for a traditional French onion soup. One of them is in the name: onions. For centuries, onions were affordable, plentiful, and tasty, thus a popular ingredient for the poor to turn into meals, stretching it even further with water to become soup. The broiled cheese topping, believe it or not, is a more recent addition, and its popularity is attributed to how it was served in eateries around the famous Parisian market Les Halles in the 19th century.

So, what really gives the soup its body and flavor? That's down to the broth itself. And when onion soup broke ranks over time and became favored by the rich and royal, it was beef broth that was added to give deep substance to this already-popular dish. While modern-day vegetarians could, of course, layer the flavors of rich vegetable stock to make a perfectly tasty vegetarian version of the soup, it is beef broth that is common and traditional for the backbone of this beloved dish.