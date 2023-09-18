How To Properly Clean Fresh Celery

Celery is a mainstay in many kitchens worldwide, generally used as part of a flavor base for other ingredients like in a mirepoix, though also enjoyed on its own as part of a crudité platter or stirrer for a bloody mary. It is relatively easy to prepare for cooking, but with its tightly packed stalks, sometimes tiny bits of dirt get overlooked when cleaning. How then do you properly clean fresh celery?

Before anything else, you have to separate the celery stalks from each other first instead of washing them immediately upon removing them from the bag. This exposes the spaces between the stalks, plus makes it much easier to portion for cooking throughout the week.

On to washing: There are two ways you can do this part, which is either to rinse the celery stalks under the faucet or to soak them in a basin of cold water. The method you choose depends on your kitchen prep workflow preferences. If you are wary of bugs on the stalks, add a little salt or vinegar to the soaking water and that should dispatch said bugs rather quickly.

Finally, dry the celery stalks with paper towels. You never knew that celery, of all things, could be described as "spick and span", but that is the result!