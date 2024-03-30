The Tangzhong Tip For The Most Tender Sticky Buns

Sticky buns are a beloved snacktime treat for many folks with a sweet tooth. True to their name, they are buns, sticky with sugar, and ideally, moist and fluffy. These buns are best eaten soon after they are done baking to enjoy said fluffiness, as they can go stale and dry out when left on the counter for a while. How, then, can the light and airy texture of these buns be preserved, even days after they have been baked? There is a method that has been practiced in many East Asian bakeries for years, and that is the tangzhong method.

Even though there are many excellent recipes for sticky buns available, incorporating the tangzhong method is key for achieving and maintaining an ultra-tender crumb. So, what is the tangzhong method? It is the Chinese name for a technique where a portion of the flour in the bun's recipe is cooked with a high proportion of liquid over low heat — essentially creating a kind of roux, but without fat — which is then mixed with the rest of the flour and ingredients. This pre-cooked flour paste plays a significant role in the physics of the bun's starch (more on that in a bit), which keeps sticky buns tender for longer.