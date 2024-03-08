Need A Break From Homemade Sourdough? Just Dry Your Starter

Making sourdough at home has been going through a bit of a renaissance in recent years. After a rise (pun intended) in homemade breadmaking throughout lockdowns, it is likely that now there are jars of starter languishing at the back of fridges across the country. While it is possible to revive starters that have been untouched for a few months, those neglected for over a year will need to be thrown out.

For those with still-active starters who may be looking for a break from the feed-and-discard cycle, there is an easy way to rest your starter: dry it. The way to do it is quite simple. First, feed the starter as you normally would to prepare for baking. Then, when the starter has at least doubled in size, set aside at least one cup. Lay a clean piece of parchment on a sheet pan, then spread the cup of starter over the parchment as you would jam on toast, though as thinly as possible. Place the sheet pan with the starter in a dry corner of the house and leave it to dry until fully dehydrated; this can take several days, depending on the temperature and humidity of where you live. Once the starter is dried, break it apart into shards and place it in an airtight container. This dried starter can now be stored in a cool and dry place until you want to revive it for future batches of homemade bread.