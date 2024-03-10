The Sourdough Mistake That Just Takes Some Patience To Fix

It takes a lot of patience to successfully bake sourdough bread. Between creating a sourdough starter and letting it mature (which can take a few weeks), and then mixing the dough (which can take another day or two to cold ferment so it develops that deep, sour flavor), getting to the point of finally baking a loaf can seem to take forever.

It would be best if you had a bubbly, mature starter to rise a loaf of bread properly. But this can take a long time to achieve — it could be a month before you're ready to bake a loaf of no-knead sourdough bread. So you'd be forgiven for maybe being a bit impatient and using the starter before it has reached peak leavening powers. Prematurely baking, however, risks ending up with a flat, dense disc of bread instead of a well-risen loaf of bread with a craggy crust and a light, open, airy crumb.

Making a sourdough starter from scratch can take anywhere from one to several weeks, depending on a variety of factors including water, ambient temperature, and even the kind of flour you use. By exercising some patience and proper maintenance, you can develop a robust starter that gives you fresh sourdough bread for years to come.