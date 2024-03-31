The Simple Ingredient Ina Garten Uses To Upgrade Her French Onion Soup

While somewhat reminiscent of an onion in appearance, fennel is in a class of its own. One of the great things about this vegetable is that every part of it is edible, including the bulb, roots, and seeds. Keep in mind that Ina Garten calls for removal of the tops (meaning the stalks and fronds) and cores (the interior section that holds the different layers together) of the vegetable. Removing the stalks and fronds first is typically considered the best way to cut fennel when it comes to efficiency and convenience.

When eaten raw, such as in a salad, the subtly spicy flavors in fennel are a lot more powerful. The licorice flavor is tempered a bit when it's cooked, which helps it blend in with the other ingredients in Garten's version, such as the onions and beef broth. Meanwhile, the notes of anise are perfect for adding a bit of vegetal sweetness and warmth to the preparation, which is ideal for cutting through some of the richness commonly associated with French onion soup. When it comes to the dry white wine in Garten's dish, the acidity of the wine and the sharpness of the fennel are wonderful complements. The vegetable also offers a nice contrast to the subtly sweet brandy and the almond-tinged notes of the sherry.