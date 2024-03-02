What Exactly Is A British Breakfast Bap?

The defining ingredient of the British breakfast bap is the bap itself. These rolls are used mainly for sandwiches, and hail from the bakeries of Scotland. Baps are made with lard or butter, a tradition that derived from an old Scottish baking trick. Because they were the first items baked, these "morning rolls" were placed toward the top of the oven, where they cooked in scorching temperatures. Fats like lard and butter in the dough kept the rolls soft under the high heat. Their fatty consistency and round shape make baps appealing as buns for breakfast sandwiches. Like a hamburger bun, baps are the perfect size for holding in hand, and their round shape and fluffy dough form an ideal cradle for messy sauces, runny eggs, and juicy meats.

To craft the breakfast bap sandwich, prepare breakfast meat such as sausage or bacon ("rashers" in the U.K.), and an egg. If you like a runny yolk, you can make a fried egg; otherwise, cook a small omelet and fold it to match the bun. Add shredded cheese to the egg as it finishes cooking. Additional toppings — such as mushrooms, onions, or even potatoes — can be cooked along with other fillings. As the cheese melts, place the open faces of the bap on the hot pan to give them a quick toast. Stack the egg, sausage, and toppings, and transfer the cheesy pile onto the bap, creating your finished British bap breakfast sandwich.