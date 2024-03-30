Trader Joe's Owes Its Existence To Extra-Large Eggs

At issue for the egg farmer was a surplus of extra large AA eggs. The eggmonger didn't have enough of them to get a larger chain to take them off his hands, so he offered to sell them to Coulombe for the price of large AA eggs (which were 12% smaller than the ones he was trying to shift). Coulombe immediately jumped at the prospect, recognizing a good deal when he saw it and selling the eggs at the same price point as the smaller variety. Alongside this, he ran ads talking about how he was selling particularly big eggs at lower prices than you'd find at other grocery stores. It worked, and the eggs sold like gangbusters.

But the most important part of the story isn't that the eggs sold, but how they changed the way Coulombe did business and even how he thought about the grocery industry. Coulombe had spotted a niche here that the larger grocery chains had overlooked: If he could get products — any products, really — at a lower price point than his competitors, he could turn those savings around to the customer, attracting more business and ultimately making more money.