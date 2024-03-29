Bean Broth Is The Unexpected Answer For The Creamiest Dairy-Free Pasta

Pasta has many flavorful companions, from three-ingredient white wine pasta sauce to traditional Bolognese, creamy tomato, or Alfredo. While the variety of possible combinations is expansive, many people find particular joy in the luxurious combination of a cream-based sauce with starchy noodles. However, for those avoiding dairy, it can be disheartening to give up on this idyllic comfort food.

The good news is, you don't have to. It's easy to create a rich and filling pasta dish without the go-to cream, milk, and cheese that constitute most creamy sauces. Instead of reaching into the fridge for dairy, head to the pantry instead. Inside you'll likely find an unexpected ingredient that will serve your creamy pasta well — bean broth. No, it doesn't come in a jug, lined up next to beef, chicken, or vegetable broth. But yes, it is easy to make or source from your canned goods. So whether you have dairy-free dietary restrictions or just need a quick fix for a weeknight dinner, beans are the answer to your creamy pasta cravings.