It Only Takes 3 Simple Ingredients To Create A Delectable White Wine Pasta Sauce

Pasta is one of the most fun ingredients, partly because it can be a blank canvas. Toss it in a classic red sauce like light, summery marinara or a simmered, meaty ragu. Stir in an herbaceous pesto, a creamy vodka-spiked pink sauce, or even something veggie-based like butternut squash alfredo. But sometimes the occasion calls for keeping it simple, to let the pasta shine, too. (Maybe you're making fresh pasta that you want to show off, for instance.) In that case, a light, buttery white wine sauce can be the perfect choice.

There is a profoundly easy, three-ingredient pasta sauce for which all you need is white wine, butter, and parmesan cheese. In only minutes and with a fraction of the elements for which other sauces might call, you can have a satisfying dinner on the table that is a true palate-pleaser. Thanks to the salty cheese and dry wine, the rich butter, and the emulsifying power of your starchy pasta water, this sauce is a snap — and a soon-to-be-staple in your repertoire.