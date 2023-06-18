The Science Behind Why Cream Curdles

Curdling is caused by denaturing proteins, but there are a few different scenarios that can cause this to happen while cooking. High temperatures, high acidity, and too much salt can all cause your cream to curdle.

One interesting example is when cream curdles upon being added to coffee. In this scenario, a few things are often occurring. This often happens when cream is older and the bacteria inside has started turning sugars to lactic acid. This acid starts the process of curdling, but when it is added to a warm and highly acidic beverage like coffee, that process gets a jump start. The proteins quickly denature and bond together in this environment, and you're left with curds in your coffee.

To avoid curdling when cooking, it's best to use cream with care. It's usually smart to add cream at the very end of preparation for any sauces. This way, any acids have time to reduce while they cook, and the sauce can come off the heat before the cream is added. This will ensure that your cream isn't exposed to high heat or acidity that would normally cause it to curdle, and hopefully save your sauce. It's also best to work with fresh cream that hasn't had time to start curdling on its own, as in the case of the coffee.