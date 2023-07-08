Shake Up How You Make Whipped Cream With An Unexpected Tool

Bartenders have known the secret to speedy, small quantities of whipped cream for a long time. After all, who else would need to know how to make enough whipped cream for a round of hot buttered rums in less than five minutes? All you need to accomplish homemade whipped cream is a standard cocktail shaker and a Hawthorne strainer, which is the kind with a flat paddle top attached to a spring.

Chill your shaker in the fridge or freezer before you want to make any whipped cream because the fat content of cream emulsifies better when it's cold. If you're making cream for cocktails, fill your shaker with ice for a few minutes and then dump it out when it feels cold to the touch.

Next, pour a few ounces of cream into the shaker, but make sure not to fill it more than halfway because the cream needs space to expand. Heavy cream doubles in volume when whipped, which is good to know for any size batch. After pouring the cream into the cocktail shaker, take the spring part off of the strainer and put it into the cream. This piece acts like a whisk to whip air into the cream. Cover the shaker and shake it up for 30-40 seconds. Pop the top off, and you should have perfectly whipped cream. If it's still a little soupy, give it a few more shakes.