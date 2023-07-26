The Historic No-Yeast Bread That Intrinsically Features Peanut Butter

Where does your mind go when you think of no-yeast bread? Perhaps you picture the matzo made hurriedly by ancient Israelites as they fled Egypt, as told by the story of Exodus in the Old Testament. Maybe you think of Irish soda bread or the growing number of vegan baked goods lining grocery shelves. If you're up to speed on your food history, you might even think back to the Natufians, the group of hunter-gatherers who historians believe were responsible for the first bread (which was, according to bioarcheologist Andreas Heiss, yeast-free).

If you're of the 394,000 members of the popular Reddit board /r/Old_Recipes, the topic of no-yeast bread might remind you of a 1932 recipe from the Five Roses Flour Company cookbook. The recipe was all the rage among Reddit users (and other curious bakers) when it hit the board back in 2018. The key ingredient? Peanut butter. If you like the idea of bread that tastes like a peanut butter cookie, as one user put it, you'll be glad to know that it only takes a few ingredients and an hour of your time to make the loaf at home.