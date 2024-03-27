Should You Decant Pantry And Baking Staples? A Storage Expert Weighs In

If you've spent any time in the domestic blogosphere or on Organization TikTok, you've likely encountered the term "decanting" and might be curious about its meaning. While decanting is most commonly associated with wine — pouring it from its original bottle into a new vessel slowly enough to leave any sediment behind — the term can also mean simply "to pour out," such as transferring a product from its original grocery store packaging to a reusable container.

In pantry organization, decanting refers to moving dry goods from their original packaging to clear, labeled containers. When you see influencers with perfectly organized cabinets full of minimalist, uniform containers, they're practicing decanting. Apart from making you look like the patron saint of domesticity, decanting baking supplies and other pantry items has practical benefits. It helps maintain freshness, and enables you to easily see how much of an ingredient remains. Still, if you haven't started decanting, you might wonder whether it's worthwhile.

Before investing in a mountain of new containers and opening all your dry goods, consider a few factors to determine if decanting is right for your household. We spoke with Maria Baer, founder of The Baer Minimalist, an organization service in Indianapolis, who offered some tips to consider when deciding to decant.