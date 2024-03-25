What You Need To Know Before Ordering Fast Food Ice Cream

If you're anything like us, a fast food meal just isn't complete without something sweet at the end — and more often than not, that sweetness comes in the form of ice cream. Ice cream has a surprisingly ancient history, having been around in some form for thousands of years, but it only really hit the mainstream in America in the late 19th century, and the invention of soft serve in the early 1900s kicked things up a notch. Suddenly, ordering ice cream became a standard part of a trip to a fast food restaurant, and that hasn't changed to this day.

Despite it being around for all our lives, though, there are still a few question marks around fast food ice cream and the info we probably should know when we're ordering it. Most people don't even know what's inside the cone or tub they're buying, and certain facts about soft serve's nutritional value or additives may cause some to think twice. There are also a host of ice cream hacks you could be performing with your order that you've overlooked, but you'll want to be aware of. Well, never fear, folks, we've got your Dairy Queen, Burger King, and McDonald's ice cream questions answered right here.