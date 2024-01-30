A California Costco Is Selling Absolutely Massive A5 Wagyu Steaks

If you're looking to wow an entire crowd, a Costco in Irvine, California, is selling A5 Wagyu ribeye. Not only is the price worth mentioning, but the size of the cut available for sale is immense — it's rare to find Wagyu for purchase in these quantities.

The Irvine location is selling certified Japanese A5 Wagyu boneless ribeye for $59.99 per pound. Genuine Japanese A5 Wagyu can cost as much as $349 per 10-ounce ribeye steak. Even getting a 14.5-ounce untrimmed A5 Wagyu ribeye can feel like a steal at $179.99. Per a photo posted to the r/Costco subreddit, the cuts Costco is selling appear to average around 4 pounds (or about $240). It's not the cheapest anyone has ever bought Wagyu at Costco, but it's certainly a deal.

One commenter wrote four hours after the original poster that they picked up the second to last one at the store in Irvine. According to another Redditor, this deal was also spotted "at SF too," so it may be worth visiting a Costco location if you're anywhere in California. For that kind of bargain, though, you might want to check your local Costco, even if you're not in the Golden State, just in case.