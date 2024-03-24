The Zip-Top Bag Hack For Moist Banana Bread Every Time

Maximizing your banana bread's deliciously moist texture with a zip-top bag requires only a few simple steps. You'll prepare your banana bread batter as usual, being sure to mix it by hand – using an electric mixer will add too much air to your batter, adversely affecting its texture. It's also important that you don't over-mix your batter. Instead, you'll want to mix only until your flour is well incorporated, or you risk an overly chewy consistency.

When your bread has finished baking, allow it to cool for a few minutes before removing it from your pan. Then, simply place the whole loaf in a resealable sandwich bag, seal it, and place the bag in your refrigerator for about 30 minutes until it's fully cooled — the bag will lock in its moisture for a divine melt-in-your-mouth texture. Alternatively, if you like your banana bread moist, but not so moist that it becomes sticky, you can place a paper towel in the bag with your bread and put it in a cool place. The paper towel will soak up the excess moisture, allowing for a deliciously moist bread without a soggy texture, as well as keep your bread from molding when kept at room temperature.

Once your bread has cooled completely, feel free to slice and dig in. You can store your banana bread in an airtight container, or keep it in the resealable bag, at room temperature for three to four days, assuming you have any left.