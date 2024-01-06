The Ingredient Hack For Soft And Moist Banana Bread Is Too Easy

If you want to know the secret to seriously scrumptious banana bread, please know that the next few minutes of your life will involve reading the word moist, more than once. Because that's what good banana bread is — moist. And if you can't stomach the word, perhaps find someone to read this to you aloud, while substituting the word with something else.

Making very moist banana bread doesn't have to include a bunch of ingredients. You can take a standard, easy banana bread recipe and upgrade it without adding sour cream, yogurt, applesauce, mayo, or anything else — because if you treat them right, the bananas alone can do all the work. The secret is your freezer.

The trick is freezing, and then thawing the bananas for your banana bread recipe. When freezing a banana you're essentially freezing the water content into crystals. Thawing frozen bananas releases their natural moisture as the frozen crystals turn back into water. So thaw those frozen bananas in a microwave-safe bowl, then mash them up with the liquid that's been released. The result? Super moist, banana goodness.