What Are The Best Beans To Use In A Classic Chili?

Do you ever feel like recipes are just getting overly complicated? The classic chili recipe, for one, has been inundated with upgrades to elevate the chili's taste — so much so that one may overlook the standard components, such as beans. If you're inclined to throw any old can of beans into your chili, you may be compromising on flavor and texture. Worry not; there are options. The best beans to use for chili are pinto, kidney, and black beans. Their taste, density, and structure all contribute to the ultimate-tasting chili.

Moreover, a mixture of beans can lead to an even more pleasing chili. Stop taking the beans for granted — they could be the difference between satisfaction and disappointment.

It's essential to recognize why bean selection is integral to a classic chili recipe. The longer chili cooks, the better it tastes. However, the heat can break down certain beans into mush.