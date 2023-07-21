Why You May Want To Skip Buying Coffee At Costco

If you are a Costco shopper then you know that you will be able to find high-quality bulk items for great prices on your next shopping trip. Like many of their other products, this is also true for the Costco Kirkland ground coffee, which comes in a 3-pound container for the price of only $15.99. It's hard to beat a deal like that! And if you are a pot-a-day coffee drinker, it sounds like a great way to reduce the cost of your daily fuel. The only problem with buying coffee at Costco is that while the large quantity may save you money, it might actually be too much coffee.

This is because coffee — especially ground coffee — does not last long after it is unsealed and opened. In fact, according to Healthline, ground coffee stored at room temperature will only stay good for one to two weeks at most. Although the coffee won't go bad after two weeks, it will get a bit stale and won't taste as fresh and flavorful as it did when you first opened the package. So, how can you solve this problem?