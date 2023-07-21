Why You May Want To Skip Buying Coffee At Costco
If you are a Costco shopper then you know that you will be able to find high-quality bulk items for great prices on your next shopping trip. Like many of their other products, this is also true for the Costco Kirkland ground coffee, which comes in a 3-pound container for the price of only $15.99. It's hard to beat a deal like that! And if you are a pot-a-day coffee drinker, it sounds like a great way to reduce the cost of your daily fuel. The only problem with buying coffee at Costco is that while the large quantity may save you money, it might actually be too much coffee.
This is because coffee — especially ground coffee — does not last long after it is unsealed and opened. In fact, according to Healthline, ground coffee stored at room temperature will only stay good for one to two weeks at most. Although the coffee won't go bad after two weeks, it will get a bit stale and won't taste as fresh and flavorful as it did when you first opened the package. So, how can you solve this problem?
What to do instead
So, if you want to avoid your giant tin of ground coffee losing its flavor and freshness, there are a couple of things you can do. The first option is to simply buy smaller containers of ground coffee. According to Money Talks News, when buying other brands of ground coffee that come in smaller containers — like Folger's — the price for the amount of coffee purchased is almost the same.
Another option is to switch from buying ground coffee to buying whole coffee beans that you can then grind yourself at home. This would also require purchasing a good coffee grinder but as many coffee lovers agree, the price is worth it for fresh coffee every time. Plus, according to Healthline, coffee beans stay fresher a bit longer than ground coffee. In fact, an opened bag of coffee beans can stay fresh for up to three weeks at room temperature and three to four months in the freezer.
But what if you want to buy your coffee ground and you're a loyal Costco shopper? Then what do you do?
How to keep Costco ground coffee fresh
Kirkland brand coffee is a favorite among shoppers who love it for its high-quality grounds and good flavor. In fact, a quick look into where Costco's Kirkland brand coffee comes from reveals that it is normally roasted by larger coffee companies like Starbucks. No wonder people like the taste!
So, if you are one of those people who just can't give up their Kirkland coffee, then keeping it fresher for longer comes down to how the ground coffee is stored. According to Taste of Home, a good way to store ground coffee is to keep it in an airtight container and in a dark, cold place — like in the freezer. According to Healthline, frozen coffee grounds can stay good for up to one month. So this might just be the best solution to keeping your coffee fresh and flavorful for every morning cup of joe!