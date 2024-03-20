We Tried 14 Tate's Bake Shop Cookie Flavors And This Is Our Favorite One

Regardless of what your go-to cookie type is, Tate's Bake Shop has you covered. The New York-based company has made its signature thin-and-crisp cookies since 1980 and has continued to evolve beyond its signature chocolate chip cookie flavor by expanding its repertoire to accommodate differing tastes and dietary restrictions. It has recently introduced its Tiny Tate's line of cookies in chocolate chip and snickerdoodle flavors. These miniature cookies are bite-sized and snackable. They also come in resealable packages, which makes eating just a couple as a sweet treat even easier.

As a chef, I have baked my fair share of cookies in my roughly two decades of professional experience, and I have many go-to cookie recipes that are distinct and creative. Yet, sometimes, grabbing a treat without heating the oven and busting out the mixing bowls is a nice change of pace. That's where Tate's Bake Shop can help. For our research, I sampled 14 of Tate's Bake Shop cookie flavors. I used my well-honed culinary skills to assess these cookies based on aroma, texture, and taste. I then ranked them from worst to best, using a ranking methodology that I'll expand on at the end of this article. In the meantime, discover which Tate's Bake Shop cookie creations reigned supreme.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.