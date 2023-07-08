19 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Chocolate Chip Cookies

Whether you're doing some holiday baking, hosting friends and family, or craving something sweet, you can't go wrong with chocolate chip cookies. There is just something incredible about biting into the rich and creamy chocolate morsels in these cookies. While many people have experience making them, many of these same people are also making mistakes when preparing a batch of these cookies.

If you want to ensure that your chocolate chip cookies are baked to perfection, avoiding these common errors is essential. Otherwise, they could turn out too runny, too crispy, or even burnt. These mistakes could even negatively impact their flavor, even your health. Take a few minutes to make sure you know how to make a delicious batch of cookies without making any of these blunders.