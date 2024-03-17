The Step You Must Never Skip Before Opening Canned Food

Don't let the naysayers fool you, canned food is a great alternative to buying fresh items. Along with the convenience and longevity it affords, canned food is also good for you. For example, there's a nutritional advantage to buying canned tomatoes over fresh ones thanks to the increase in lycopene. However, to ensure that you reap the many nutritional benefits without putting yourself at risk of foodborne illness, you must clean the tops of canned goods before opening them.

The reason for this extra cleaning step is pretty straightforward. There's no telling where a canned item may have been before it ends up in your kitchen. And it's possible that a can has been exposed to all manner of germs, as well as dirt, dust, and grime, as it makes its way from the manufacturing plant. Without cleaning, there's no way to prevent these substances from getting inside the can when you open it. Undertaking a simple cleaning step helps eliminate germs and ensures that your meal will be as healthy as it is delicious.