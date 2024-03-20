How Much Juice Can You Typically Get From One Lime?

If you own a handheld juicer, then the process is simple: Cut the lime in half, place it into the juicer, and give it a good squeeze. It's easy enough, but if you need to use your hands, there is a little more of a technique. First, choose the right lime. Go with a bright green lime with smooth skin, which suggests it's stretched out and full of juice.

Next, prepare the lime for juicing by rolling it on a solid surface with your hand while adding a little bit of pressure (you can also do this when using a juicer for any type of lime, but it's imperative for juicing without one). This helps to separate the interior parts of the lime and brings out as much juice as possible. Cut the lime in half lengthwise, then poke each side a few times with a fork; use a little bit of force to get through the whole lime, which creates an easy avenue for the juice to come through. Grab one-half of the lime, and squeeze with one hand while using the fork to aid in releasing some of that juice. Repeat this with the other half of the lime, and assuming you've chosen a ripe lime, you should have one tablespoon of juice per half.