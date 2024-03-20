How Much Juice Can You Typically Get From One Lime?
A squeeze of lime juice is the perfect way to add flavor to plenty of recipes — it's great to top off some tacos, makes all the difference in a margarita, and even adds brightness to hearty beef stew. But when a recipe calls for something like a tablespoon or a quarter-cup of lime juice, how many limes should you buy from the store? In general, there's an easy ratio to remember: One lime equals two tablespoons of juice. It's also the equivalent of about one ounce of juice per lime.
Limes are usually available year-round, but they're the most in season from June to August, so they'll be at their best quality during the summer months. And when it comes to picking the best limes for juicing, you definitely want to go with a firm, ripe fruit. You can juice a lime with a juicer, but with the right technique, you can get just as much juice when using your hands.
How to juice a lime
If you own a handheld juicer, then the process is simple: Cut the lime in half, place it into the juicer, and give it a good squeeze. It's easy enough, but if you need to use your hands, there is a little more of a technique. First, choose the right lime. Go with a bright green lime with smooth skin, which suggests it's stretched out and full of juice.
Next, prepare the lime for juicing by rolling it on a solid surface with your hand while adding a little bit of pressure (you can also do this when using a juicer for any type of lime, but it's imperative for juicing without one). This helps to separate the interior parts of the lime and brings out as much juice as possible. Cut the lime in half lengthwise, then poke each side a few times with a fork; use a little bit of force to get through the whole lime, which creates an easy avenue for the juice to come through. Grab one-half of the lime, and squeeze with one hand while using the fork to aid in releasing some of that juice. Repeat this with the other half of the lime, and assuming you've chosen a ripe lime, you should have one tablespoon of juice per half.
How to store limes and lime juice
You should choose the ripest, brightest possible limes, but if you don't plan to juice them right away, make sure you store them properly. If limes start to show brown spots, they're too old and you won't get the best juice. Store whole limes in an airtight bag or container in your refrigerator's crisper drawer; they'll last about a month. Store a halved lime using this same method, but it will only stay fresh for up to a week in the fridge — sliced or halved limes should always be refrigerated. Whole limes can be stored at room temperature, but their shelf life is drastically cut; use them within a week.
If you've already juiced the limes, your best bet for storage is to freeze the lime juice in the form of ice cubes. Just add a tablespoon of lime juice to each ice cube mold, then take them out to use as needed (kind of genius, right?). Let the juice melt fully and rest at room temperature for the best flavor in your cocktails or dishes.