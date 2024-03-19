Roast Broccoli With Ranch Seasoning And Taste The Magic

From lemon-kissed asparagus to garlicky-summer squash and honey-tinted Brussels sprouts, roasting vegetables is one of the tastiest ways to prepare them. Roasting veggies imbues them with a deep, caramelized flavor and a decadent, crunchy char that even picky eaters have a hard time saying no to. And if there's one roasted vegetable hack to add to your repertoire, it's making roasted broccoli dusted with ranch seasoning.

Satisfying and mouthwateringly delicious, ranch seasoning is commonly made with a blend of dried herbs and spices like garlic, onion, dill, parsley, chives, and sometimes buttermilk or sour cream powder. These are the same ingredients found in ranch dressing. The culmination of these tangy, aromatic, and umami-dense flavors will liven up the folksy, grassy taste of broccoli, so you can enjoy a roasted vegetable platter that's teeming with flavor.

Roasting is key in this easy-to-make veggie recipe, as the flavors of the spice blend will deepen and expand for a more pronounced ranch seasoning bravado when roasted. And since the ingredients used to make ranch seasoning are commonly used in other side dishes and entrees, you'll never run out of ways to pair this flavorful broccoli dish. Also, using a ranch-inspired spice blend eliminates the need to pull out a hundred different spice jars for a humble recipe — what's not to love?