Cornbread Sticks Are A Traditional Southern Staple You Need To Try

Sure, we often give credit to apple pie as the most American dish, but honestly, there's nothing more quintessentially American than corn and corn-based foods. Not only is corn ubiquitous in America, but cornbread actually originates from a Native American dish called pone (Algonquin for "baked"). And while cornbread is enjoyed everywhere (New England's spider cake is a great example), there's no region as heavily associated with cornbread as the American South, and there are more preparations involving cornbread and cornmeal than the classic kind.

A good example of this is cornbread sticks, which are ... well, exactly what they sound like. But this classic staple isn't just long cornbread; if you have the right kind of pan, it's actually made to look like corn cobs themselves, making for a surprisingly fun dish that doesn't sacrifice taste. Much like regular cornbread, you can eat them at any time of day, alongside basically any meal; their versatility is their strength.